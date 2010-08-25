ALTON, IL – The College Avenue entrance to Alton Memorial Hospital will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Tuesday, Aug. 31, for resurfacing. The entrance is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Either Rock Springs Drive or Brown Street should be used for campus entry and exit for the next week. Only approximately the first 20 feet past the College Avenue entrance will be affected, so the drives to both Glenhaven Gardens and Eunice Smith Home will still be accessible for vehicles coming from Alton Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Alton Memorial Hospital's College Avenue Entrance Closed for Most of October

Sep 27, 2023 - Orchard Town Center Nearing Phase 1 Completion 

Sep 22, 2023 - Road Closures Expected As Downtown Alton Sewer Work Continues

3 days ago - Vintage Voices to Share Late Alton Residents' Stories Starting Oct. 7

Sep 14, 2023 - The Latest On Illinois American Water Sewer System Progress

 