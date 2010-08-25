ALTON, IL – The College Avenue entrance to Alton Memorial Hospital will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Tuesday, Aug. 31, for resurfacing. The entrance is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Either Rock Springs Drive or Brown Street should be used for campus entry and exit for the next week. Only approximately the first 20 feet past the College Avenue entrance will be affected, so the drives to both Glenhaven Gardens and Eunice Smith Home will still be accessible for vehicles coming from Alton Memorial Hospital.

