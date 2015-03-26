



The College Avenue Sewer Seperation job should be completed over this weekend and the road should finally be reopened to traffic by Sunday, March 29.

Article continues after sponsor message

The original deadline of 3/1/15 was delayed for several reasons. First, we had difficulties in locating underground utilities, which delayed us several days. Then, once the project began, we discoverd the damage to the storm sewer line to be more extensive than expected. This required additional storm culvert replacement. Finally, the snow and rain this March made conditions unfavorable to complete the project and pour the concrete road.

Crews will be working diligently the next few days to restore traffic flow on College Avenue.