Miche Bag, is the designer hand bag with many designs and colors that can quickly be changed to match your mood or outfit. One of their more profound shells is the Hope Shell which is their national cancer awareness shell. Collectively, Miche Bag Corporate and their nation-wide network of distributors have donated over $1,200,000 since January 2010. Joyce and Michael Cannon of Swansea are the St Louis Metro Area Distributors for Miche Bag and have pledged to donate $5 for every Hope Shell sold in 2011. As the St Louis Metro area distributor, they already have donated $3480.00 including the $720 donated on June 9th to the Freeburg Relay For Life Fundraiser for Colleen's Cancer Kickers Team.

You too can get involved by purchasing a Hope Shell or by organizing a fund raiser by contacting Joyce Cannon at 618-567-5305 to learn more.

Article continues after sponsor message

L Rhonda Pour, Team Member Colleen's Cancer Kickers

R Cindy Dulin, Miche Bag of St Louis Metro Regional Sales Director

