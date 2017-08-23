EAST ALTON – At 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 - one year to the day that Southwestern Illinois lost one of its finest economic development professionals – colleagues, friends and family of the late John Herzog will gather to honor his legacy and to erect the beginnings of a permanent memorial at the site of one of the largest community development projects he brought to fruition.

Herzog, 57, died suddenly on Sept. 8, 2016. An economic development professional who devoted more than 30 years as Madison County’s economic and community development coordinator, Herzog was a consummate professional and the “go-to guy” for expertise on everything from affordable housing to economic development, new business recruitment, economic incentives and more. Herzog was widely respected throughout the Greater St. Louis region as well as across Illinois and the U.S.

At 11 a.m. on Sept. 8, Herzog’s family and those who knew and worked with him will gather in East Alton, Illinois, at a community park surrounded by phase one of Emerald Ridge, an affordable housing community completed in 2015 whose success was due in large part to Herzog’s efforts. For months, individuals have been contributing money toward the development of a permanent memorial – including engraved park benches and a grove of trees – to signify and remember Herzog’s numerous contributions to the region.

“Together with East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, we chose the Bill Tite Lions Memorial Park (at Third and Ohio Streets in East Alton) as the perfect site upon which to build a permanent memorial to John,” said Kerry Smith, one of Herzog’s close friends and colleagues. “Emerald Ridge, the 46-unit, single-family residential community that surrounds the park, is but one example of the enduring legacy that John Herzog was instrumental in bringing to fruition through his exceptional work ethic, his ability to forge long-lasting professional relationships and his true friendship that stood the test of time. We encourage anyone who knew John or worked with John to join us for a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. on September 8.”

Greg Mudge, a long-time colleague and friend of Herzog’s, said, “John Herzog’s contributions to Madison County’s economic development program during the past 30 years are unparalleled.”

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, a close colleague of Herzog’s, and Smith will speak at the brief ceremony. “It is an honor for the Village of East Alton to be the initial site of a permanent memorial to John,” Silkwood said. “John Herzog had a far-reaching impact upon communities across the Metro East. He contributed heavily to Madison County’s economic and community development success.”

Following the event, colleagues, friends and family plan to congregate at the Franchise Bar & Grill, 601 East Edwardsville Road, to further remember Herzog. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. the same day – September 8 – friends and colleagues are also invited to gather at Big Daddy’s, Edwardsville, 132 North Main Street in Edwardsville, to celebrate Herzog’s life and legacy.

Those wishing to contribute to the park development are encouraged to mail their check, payable to the Village of East Alton (in care of Parks & Rec Director Chris Logan), 615 Third Street, East Alton, Illinois, 62024. Those able to attend the September 8 tribute at the park, also at 615 Third Street (and Ohio Street) in East Alton, are encouraged to do so.

For additional information, please see the John J. Herzog Memorial Tributes Facebook page, @rememberzog.

