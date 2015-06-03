GODFREY – Trailblazers golfer Colin Ahlvers set a goal to win or place in the top 10 of the NJCAA national golf tournament. Mission accomplished.

A sophomore at Lewis and Clark Community College, Ahlvers finished the NJCAA D-II National Tournament tied for No. 5—and set a college record for the best national finish by a Trailblazers golfer.

Ahlvers, 23, of Collinsville, Illinois, scored 70, 70, 72, 70, during the four-day tourney and finished in the No. 5 spot with four other players, each with a 6-under 282.

He was named to the All Tournament Team and First Team All American during the May 19-22 national tourney at Goose Pond Colony Golf Course in Scottsboro, Alabama.

“It was a great experience to play in a national tournament and finish in the top five. I have to thank my coach Dave Sobol and Lewis and Clark for allowing me to play this semester and have the opportunities I’ve had,” Ahlvers said.

Head Golf Coach Dave Sobol said Ahlvers’ performance was “all business.”

“I love the way this kid thinks. He is a champion. He stays steady and consistent on the course, and it can be a real emotional rollercoaster,” Sobol said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Colin. He deserves First Team All American status. You don’t make it in the top five of a tourney with over 100 of the best players from around the nation without being talented and focused. You can’t have four days of flukes. Colin’s consistency and numbers speak for themselves. He has a great future.”

In May, Ahlvers also made Trailblazers history by becoming the college’s first regional golf champion. That No. 1 title earned Ahlvers the trip to play in the national championship.

Ahlvers is the second golfer in the last two years to represent Lewis and Clark at nationals. Last year Lewis Bain finished 14th out of a field of 128 and was named All-American.

Ahlvers is the son of Teri and Mark Ahlvers, of Collinsville. He already has an offer to play golf at the university level in the fall. In the meantime, he practices and plays golf daily and has set a goal to play professional golf after college.

For more information on L&C Athletics visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/ To view and download more photos of Ahlvers visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

