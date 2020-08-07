EDWARDSVILLE - COVID-19 has given people plenty of time to reflect on their career path and consider long-term career changes. Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors has seen the direct impact of this as registrations for their online broker licensing courses have grown by more than 242% over the last few months. In-person classes are being offered through Gateway Academy of Real Estate and will be held at Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ Edwardsville office.

“That is a tremendous increase in the number of applicants for the program, it’s the most we’ve ever had,” said Gerry Schuetzenhofer, president of Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors. “We’re attributing it to the number of people looking to do an online class while quarantining at home and possibly the number of people losing their current job and looking for an alternative career. Fortunately, the real estate industry has remained strong during this time so we think it’s an excellent alternative career path to consider.”

The 75-hour pre-licensing course meets the Illinois education requirement to become a licensed real estate broker and is the first step in that process. Prospective brokers must then pass the State Real Estate Licensing Exam. Once they place their license with a brokerage there is an additional 45 hour education requirement.

“This class gives you all the knowledge you need in order to take the State Licensing Exam,” said Leesa Zick, Gateway Real Estate Academy instructor. “Whether students decide to take the class in-person or virtually, our licensing courses are taught by full-time veteran REALTORS® who do a wonderful job of helping interested students learn this industry and grow their career.”

Gateway Academy of Real Estate’s next licensing course will begin on August 25 and run through November 14. Classroom sessions will be held at 2205 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville and will follow CDC safety guidelines. Safety measures include a limited class size, social distancing, taking temperatures and mask requirements. For more information in-person and virtual licensed real estate broker classes, go to www.gatewayrealestateacedemy.com.

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is the largest real estate firm in the Metro East St Louis area, with eight offices located in Belleville, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Kampsville, Highland, O’Fallon and Troy and a network of more than 210 expertly trained REALTORS® and staff. Its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best real estate services possible and the convenience of one stop shopping with affiliated mortgage and title services. For more information about Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, go to www.brownrealtors.com.

