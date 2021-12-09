EDWARDSVILLE - Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is encouraging people to make their homes complete this holiday season by adopting a furry friend. For the fourth year in a row, the real estate agency is partnering with the local nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter, Partners for Pets, to host a “Fur-Ever Home for the Holidays” Foster-to-Family Drive through the end of the year. The drive is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets foster program and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.

“Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors has been an amazing partner for us over the last several years and has not only helped us raise over $15,000 in donations, but also provide more than one hundred foster and adoption placements for our pets,” said Partners for Pets Director Erika Pratte. “Their efforts, as well the as the entire community, have enabled us to launch new initiatives, such as our Unicorn Foster program, which helps save some of the most at-risk dogs across the region. We’re very grateful for their entire team’s support.”

Pratte said Partners for Pets currently has over 100 animals in need of adoption and in need of foster care placements. Through a social media campaign and word-of-mouth efforts, Coldwell Banker Brown’s team of 210 agents and employees has been soliciting donations and encouraging adoptions throughout the holiday season by featuring adoptable pet pictures and bios. Agents are also partnering with local businesses to support the effort.

“It’s been exciting to see the tremendous impact we can make when all of our agents and employees come together to support a cause,” said Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ President, Gerry Schuetzenhofer. “So far this year, we’ve already raised $4,500 with 10 adopted animals so hopefully we will break last year’s record.”

Schuetzenhofer said 100% of the funds raised through this drive will go to support Partners for Pets. The sponsor drive runs through December 31. To learn more about becoming a business sponsor for this event, making a donation, fostering or adopting an animal, go to https://brownrealtors.com/fostertofamily.

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is the largest real estate firm in the Metro East St Louis area, with seven offices located in Belleville, Edwardsville, Alton, Jerseyville, Highland, O’Fallon, and Troy and a network of more than 210 expertly trained REALTORS® and staff. Its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best real estate services possible and the convenience of one-stop shopping with affiliated mortgage and title services. For more information about Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, go to www.brownrealtors.com.

