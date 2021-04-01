EDWARDSVILLE- Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ President, Gerry Schuetzenhofer, announced the company has completed an acquisition of Paul Lauschke & Associates, located at 117 West 3rd Street in Alton. Paul Lauschke & Associates’ employees and brokers, in addition to company founder, Paul Lauschke and his sons, David and Rick, are joining Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors. David Lauschke will serve as the Designated Managing Broker for the Alton Office. Lauschke’s leasing agent will manage the property management division as Brown Realtors Property Management.

“We are excited to be adding a team of management and brokers from a real estate company with such an amazing history of service to the greater Alton community,” said Schuetzenhofer. “Paul, David and their team pride themselves on customer satisfaction and we are thrilled they are joining our agency.”

Paul Lauschke & Associates has been in operation for more than 50 years and is one of the oldest and largest independent real estate agencies in the Metro East. David Lauschke said his brokers are excited to continue serving the Alton community in a new capacity.

“We were actively looking at ways to take our business to new levels in today’s ever-evolving real estate market,” said Lauschke. “We considered several alternatives and believe Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is the right choice for us. We found their business philosophy combined with all of the real estate expertise Coldwell Banker offers made the decision easier. Trying to keep pace with all of the innovations occurring at such as rapid pace in today’s market can be challenging. We believe Coldwell Banker has a great group of people and an ideal set of tools to help our associates stay competitive in the constantly changing real estate industry.”

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors is the largest real estate firm in the Metro East St Louis area, with seven offices located in Belleville, Edwardsville, Alton, Jerseyville, Highland, O’Fallon and Troy and a network of more than 210 expertly trained REALTORS® and staff. Its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best real estate services possible and the convenience of one stop shopping with affiliated mortgage and title services. For more information about Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, go to www.brownrealtors.com. To contact the new Alton location, call 618-465-2966.

