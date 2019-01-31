DOW – Firefighters from the QEM Fire Protection District were able to quell a residential fire on Newburn Road in Dow around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

QEM Fire Chief Jerry New said the situation was “colder than hell,” adding his volunteer department was aided by both the Jerseyville Fire Department and the Godfrey Fire Protection District. It was believed to have been an electrical fire, as a renter dwelling in the residence said she awoke from a nap to the smell of smoke and lights flickering. She said smoke was billowing from near a downstairs circuit breaker. After killing the power, the woman drove to the QEM Fire Protection District's firehouse, which was a mile and a half away, instead of immediately dialing 911.

“She was lucky someone was there, being we're a volunteer department,” New said. “That's why we advise people use the 911 system. It's there for a reason.”

The renter was not the only lucky individual in the situation. New said firefighters were also fortunate, as cold weather often causes equipment to break. In this case, however, equipment functioned as it should and the home was left still standing, despite heavy damage. The resident was also free from injuries, and New said firefighters keep residents warm in running vehicles during situations such as these.

Workers from the highway department also aided firefighters, New said. Water used from fire hoses caused significant ice on the pavement, which the highway department remedied with salt. He also said keeping water moving is essential in fighting fires in temperatures such as the ones seen over the course of this week.

