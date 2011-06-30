Godfrey, IL. The Riverbend Memorial (a local non-profit organization) will be hosting Col. Oliver North at Lewis and Clark Community College in the Hathaway Cultural Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11 AM. Col. North's topic will be "God in America Again".

The hosting organization, Riverbend Memorial, got its start this year with a mission to create a charitable and patriotic fund for Military, Police and Firefighters who have been injured or have fallen while serving our country and communities. In an effort to bring awareness to this great need and to honor the brave men and women who were killed or injured on Sept 11, 2001, we have asked Oliver North to address our community with words of inspiration and hope on the 10th anniversary of this tragic event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for this historic event are $35, and can be purchased at the Alton branch of Liberty Bank. (2403 Homer M Adams Pkwy) All proceeds will go to the Riverbend Memorial, and will be used to help families right here in our own communities. Besides the main event at 11 AM, there will be a "pre-event" offered at 10:30 at no additional charge.

More like this: