EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Sept. 30, 2011 . . . Coffey & McCracken Law Firm of Edwardsville, Ill. today announced that it has merged with the law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MM&R).

Effective October 1, 2011, the Coffey & McCracken group, consisting of shareholders Gregory W. Coffey and John W. McCracken, and associates Sandra J. Tatoian, Beth K. Flowers and Christine S.P. Kovach, join the shareholders and associates of MM&R. While Coffey & McCracken Law Firm will change to Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., it will continue providing services from its existing location at 125 North Buchanan in the heart of Edwardsville. Expansion of the Edwardsville office is planned to include attorneys from other MM&R locations.

Greg Coffey said, “Existing and future clients will benefit from the enhancement and expansion of our services in our firm’s merger with MM&R. Each law firm’s tradition of quality representation and high standards made the merger decision an easy one.”

Now with 25 attorneys, MM&R will continue to represent clients in matters of business law, taxation, estate planning, banking law, employee benefits, commercial litigation, real estate, bankruptcy, civil litigation, and employment law. MM&R will also maintain its Belleville, Ill., Nashville, Ill., and St. Louis, Mo., offices to accommodate clients in those areas.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pat Mathis, shareholder at MM&R said, “The merger of the two firms strengthens our abilities to better service client needs throughout Madison, St. Clair and surrounding counties. Coffey & McCracken’s business philosophy is very much in line with that of MM&R’s, and we see this move as a tremendous opportunity to better serve our clients.”

Coffey & McCracken Law Firm was established in 1999 to counsel and represent individuals and businesses primarily in the areas of business law, real estate, estate planning, and probate and trust administration.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. In addition to the Coffey & McCracken group, MM&R attorneys include: Shareholders –Patrick B. Mathis, George E. Marifian, Kevin J. Richter, Kevin J. Stine, Mark J. Stegman, Mark S. Schuver, Kurt S. Schroeder, William J. Niehoff, Lorraine K. Cavataio, Kelli E. Madigan, Bradley W. Small, Joseph P. O’Keefe, Mary E. Lopinot, Deanna L. Litzenburg. Associates - Philip D. Speicher, Laura E. Schrick, David A. Gusewelle, Andrew C. Rushing, Paul A. Fagyal and Carson D. Maricle.

MM&R has offices in Belleville, IL., Edwardsville, IL., Nashville, IL., and Clayton, MO. MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

More like this: