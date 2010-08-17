Coffee Party USA National Kickoff Day in Bethalto IL Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton, IL. – The Riverbend chapter of Coffee Party USA will host National Coffee House Day on August 21, 2010, at GeGee’s Coffe shop at 333 W. Bethalto, Bethalto IL 62010. A recent story in the Alton Telegraph titled “Name calling in vogue in this year’s election season” emphasizes the need for citizens to call on candidates to give up the addictive habit of mudslinging which spreads disunity and despair in the chances of elections solving any of the problems we face. Hypocrisy abounds among candidates with each side in campaigns accusing the other of actions taken by both. The Coffee Party is calling on candidates to sign a “Unity Pledge” which reads: Dear Candidates, Incumbents and Party Leaders, In this election, please find a way of campaigning without deliberately triggering anger, hatred and fear. Please avoid contributing to the DISUNITING of America. It is the last thing we need in a time of two wars, an environmental catastrophe and an economic crisis. Article continues after sponsor message We will hold accountable those who engage in the politics of division. We will support those who offer facts, civility and solutions. We choose to be united as a People and refuse to be divided. We hereby Declare Our Unity. We will meet Saturday at GeGee’s to discuss the need for restraint in the rhetoric of attack being spread this election season. The elections coming this November are important enough that we should demand of our candidates that they address issues rather than personalities. Please join us in this move to return respect and rationality to the public square. Official website: CoffeePartyUSA.com Facebook group: Coffee Party Riverbend Youtube channel: CoffeePartyUSA Twitter @CoffeePartyUSA Flickr: Flickr.com/coffeepartyusa More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip