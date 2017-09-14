EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to attend a Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, October 18th. The Park and Rec Department will be showing “Bye Bye Birdie” (1963) starring Dick Van Dyke, Ann-Margret, and Janet. This movie is a musical and comedy.

Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by a local bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10:00 a.m. Each person will get 1 pastries, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is October 11.

Call the Edwardsville Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

