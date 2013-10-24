Alton Little Theater will host the 2nd Annual "Coffee & Expressions" on Sunday, November 10th from 2-4pm. A variety of new talent will be showcased at the ALT Showplace while guests enjoy a coffee-house atmosphere and dine on scrumptious desserts (furnished by the ALT Board of Governors)and enjoy gourmet coffee provided by "Bunkhouse Joe" who will also be bringing along his fiddle! Fifteen performers including dancers, vocalists, pianists, poets and playwrights will debut their work before an audience - an audience who then gets to vote for their "Favorite Coffee-House Performer". ALT will then furnish a prize package to the performance or act selected as the audience favorite and it surely will be a close competition with an homage to the THE WIZARD OF OZ, a collage of Beatle songs, a sentimental journey down Broadway's history, rockin guitar players, drummers, original compositions -

and so much MORE! Tickets for the event are just $10 and Reservations MUST be made by calling (618) 462-3205 (so we have enough dessert on hand)!

The showcase event is part of the great 80th Anniversary Season at ALT - for more information about the EIGHT Mainstage Productions and all the EXTRA Events...check out the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: