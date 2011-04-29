

From left to right: Brian Boston of Heritage Manor, Brighton Mayor Wayne Schafer and Ronnie Paul from Heneghan & Associates debate possible conclusions to their decision of the Futures Game at MEDP Coffee & Commerce breakfast.

Twenty-nine Macoupin business leaders from Carlinville, Staunton, Brighton and Shipman attended the Coffee and Commerce Business Leaders Breakfast held on April 14 at Salsa Grill in Carlinville. The program included the Futures Game presented by John J. Gruidl from Western Illinois University.

“The Coffee and Commerce event was a success by all accounts. Participants seemed to really enjoy the interaction, strategy and impact their decisions made on their ‘county.’ Groups composed of entrepreneurs, public officials, bankers and engineers bought a full spectrum of opinions to their team,” MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht.

Brian Zilm, Carlinville Chamber of Commerce President and MEDP member welcomed guests and made introductions. MEDP’s Business Recruitment and Retention Chairman and representative for the City of Staunton, Don Boeckenstedt made the formal welcoming remarks on behalf of the Retention Committee.

Coffee & Commerce is sponsored by MEDP’s Business Recruitment and Retention committee. The committee hosts three breakfasts a year on various economic development subjects. The Futures Games was the first of the 2011 year. MEDP’s mission is to drive economic growth in the county by conducting and sponsoring activities that help existing businesses prosper and grow, attract new businesses, and promote responsible development.

The next MEDP event will be The Annual Dinner to be held on Thursday, June 9th at the Gillespie Civic Center. All are invited to attend. It will be prime rib catered meal featuring Inspirational Business Narratives and recognition of the Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Young Leaders. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at all UCB locations, all First National Bank locations, Carlinville National Bank, Smoky Jennings Chevrolet, State Farm Agent Linda Worlow, Watson Law Office or by calling 217-556-8696.

