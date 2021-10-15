URBANA – Mesh made of metal, plastic, or natural fibers is often used in home landscapes, gardens, public areas, or construction zones. Mesh allows allows air, water, and plants to penetrate while keeping out larger objects. Homeowners may use mesh to keep birds from eating berries off bushes or around gardens to keep out deer.

Unfortunately, mesh used in natural landscapes can be dangerous for wildlife, especially for snakes. Mesh barriers may trap snakes, birds, turtles, frogs, and other wildlife. Animals trapped in mesh netting may die from exposure to the sun or suffer injuries while trying to escape.

For example, Wisconsin educator Josh Kapfer recently found 22 foxsnakes entangled in erosion control blankets in one day; six perished before they could be released. Two studies examining erosion control products found that products containing a plastic mesh were the most dangerous to snakes, especially large snakes.

Use of more wildlife-friendly mesh

The findings have alarmed biologists, and their concerns have led some states to change the types of erosion control mats used along roadsides and in construction projects. Wildlife-friendly erosion control products are made of loosely woven organic materials, such as wheatstraw or coconut fiber, with large holes that allow snakes to pass through.

Nationwide, the transportation industry is trending towards more widespread use of wildlife-friendly erosion control products. The goals include protecting threatened and endangered animals and keeping microplastics out of the environment.