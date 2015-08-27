EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is still accepting registration for the 11th Annual Co-ed Kickball Tournament to be held at the Winston Brown Rec. Complex on Friday and Saturday, September 18th & 19th.  The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4.  All adults (18 years and older) are invited to participate. 

Registration fee is $80 per team.  Teams must consist of at least 8 players (four men and four women) and the roster cannot exceed 16 players.  The tournament will begin at 7:00pm Friday night with Saturday games starting at 12:00pm and continuing until the winning team is selected.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship from The Bank of Edwardsville and Donnewald Distributing Company, prize money will be awarded to the top ranking teams.  The first place team will receive $200, the second place team will receive $100, and both the third and fourth place teams will receive $50.

For more information regarding this tournament including rules and to register, visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com (City Departments, Parks & Recreation, Sports League Registration, then click on Co-Ed Kickball Tournament) or call the Park Office at 618.692.7538 for more details.

 

