EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is still accepting registration for the 11th Annual Co-ed Kickball Tournament to be held at the Winston Brown Rec. Complex on Friday and Saturday, September 18th & 19th. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4. All adults (18 years and older) are invited to participate.

Registration fee is $80 per team. Teams must consist of at least 8 players (four men and four women) and the roster cannot exceed 16 players. The tournament will begin at 7:00pm Friday night with Saturday games starting at 12:00pm and continuing until the winning team is selected.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship from The Bank of Edwardsville and Donnewald Distributing Company, prize money will be awarded to the top ranking teams. The first place team will receive $200, the second place team will receive $100, and both the third and fourth place teams will receive $50.

For more information regarding this tournament including rules and to register, visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com (City Departments, Parks & Recreation, Sports League Registration, then click on Co-Ed Kickball Tournament) or call the Park Office at 618.692.7538 for more details.

