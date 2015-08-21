EDWARDSVILLE - There is an unwritten code of honor that rests within law enforcement that when an officer is lost in the line of duty, other officers come to the aid of the grieving family and children.

On Friday morning, that occurred in Edwardsville when several agencies gathered together to pay tribute to two children who had lost their father earlier in the week. Their father, Tazewell County Sherriff’s Deputy Craig Whisenand, died in a tragic car accident while on duty.

The 44-year-old father was responding to a domestic disturbance call at 10:30 p.m. late Monday, about a mile northeast of Delavan.

Whisenand had been a sheriff’s deputy for 10 years. An autopsy listed multiple blunt force trauma as the preliminary cause of death. It was not known at this time what exactly happened in the accident, although some officers speculated it could have been a deer in the roadway.

The Illinois Auxiliary Of Wives Behind The Badge, the Edwardsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department led the effort to honor Whisenand’s children, Hunter and Carter, through an escort of respect.

Before the two children departed for school today, more than 15 agencies lined up near the Edwardsville subdivision and aligned their cars to pay tribute. Officers turned the lights of their vehicles on and stood and saluted as the children passed by.

Edwardsville Police Sgt. Matt Breihan said that this type of escort symbolizes that they are all part of a law enforcement family.

“We all realize any one of us could be in their father’s shoes any day,” Breihan said. “We do what we can to support one another as officers, especially during this time. A lot of us came in off duty and some were on duty. I would imagine it was very moving to the children and I don’t think they will ever forget it.”

Allison Hernandez, director for the Illinois Auxiliary of Wives Behind The Badge, said on Wednesday, the Edwardsville Police Department took Whiseand’s children to school. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department escorted the boys to school on Thursday as well.

“On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from our Auxiliary decorated the children’s subdivision with thin blue lines, which is a universal symbol of law enforcement,” she said. “This is done as a sign of respect.”

Hernandez, whose husband is in law enforcement, has been with the Illinois Auxiliary Of Wives Behind The Badge for more than two years. She said some special words of praise for Madison County Sheriff John Lakin and Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven for their work in organizing this tribute.

“At such a time of tragedy, it is amazing to see this amount of support that comes within the law enforcement community,” Hernandez said. “Every time an officer is lost in the line of duty, it is something they all grieve and come together to try to lift each other up.”

Breihan said he is proud of the efforts the Edwardsville Police Department and others in law enforcement do to help their community.

“We receive so much support from the community for D.A.R.E., the Route 66 Festival, the Night Out and we like to give back as much as possible,” he said. “Our support from the community is phenomenal.”

Hernandez said she is extremely proud to be part of the Illinois Auxiliary of Wives Behind The Badge.

“I would want the same thing for my children if something happened to my husband,” she said.

