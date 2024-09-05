ALTON - Alton’s Coco+Oak will move to a new location later this month, and they’re celebrating with a moving sale this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, customers can enjoy 75% off clearance items at the boutique, located at 219 William Street in Alton. For one hour from 9–10 a.m., the entire store will be 50% off. Owner Madeleine Eades explained that this sale is part of her preparations to move to 3rd Street, where she plans to rebrand and reopen by Oct. 3, 2024.

“I feel like it’s just evolving,” Eades said. “You’re still going to have that feel to it, because at the end of the day, it’s my personality that’s in the brand. So some of that’s going to remain, but I’m also getting older, too, so I’m definitely evolving and so are the styles. We’re always up for change and moving forward and modernizing a little bit. It’s an exciting time.”

The store’s new location at 110 W. 3rd Street — next to Bossanova — is in “the heart of downtown,” Eades explained. She is excited to move her merchandise “literally right around the corner” and open the store in its new spot.

She is also looking forward to the Coco+Oak rebranding, which started with a new website design and will finish with the store’s move. Eades explained that she plans to introduce “a little upscale luxury” to her clothing line, and she’ll bring in extra retail to fill the space at 110 W. 3rd Street. The store will also have later hours to take advantage of foot traffic.

The new location will no longer have a hat bar, but Eades said she still plans to host events where people can make unique hats and other accessories. You can reach out to her at the official Coco+Oak Facebook page for more information about scheduling birthday parties, bachelorette parties and team-bonding activities, among other events.

“I just knew it was my time to go to a new spot. It just was, and so I just am taking a leap of faith and taking in some change,” she said. “Honestly, this has been a whirlwind decision and process and it’s going very quickly, but I’m sure it’ll all come together because it always does.”

Eades is looking forward to the move, and she hopes her customers enjoy the new space as much as she does. But in the meantime, the clothing, decor and accessories at Coco+Oak will be available at 219 William Street for a few more weeks. She encourages people to stop by on Saturday, Sept. 7 to take advantage of the moving sale.

In addition to the main deals, shoes will be available for $15, and all decor will be 20% off. The entire store is 50% off from 9–10 a.m., and then all clothing and accessories are 25% off for the rest of the day. You can learn more about these deals at the official Facebook event page.

“We’ve got a lot of new things that are going into the new store, and I just can’t bear to take it all with me,” Eades said. “I’m just going to practically give it all away. Help me help you.”

Eades looks forward to joining the downtown Alton scene, and she hopes the other restaurants and stores near her are as excited as she is. Coco+Oak will open at their new location in early October.

“I think people who come to Alton will definitely have more time to spend in downtown, walking around, and more things to do,” she added. “We’re going to be there with our doors open waiting for you to come in and check us out, and I think everyone's really going to like what’s happening.”

For more information about Coco+Oak, visit their official website at CocoAndOak.com or their official Facebook page.

