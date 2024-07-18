ALTON - Coco + Oak is bringing a massive Sidewalk Sale to the streets of Alton this weekend, featuring a wide variety of all-season items at remarkable discounts. Owner and Founder Madeline Eades described the event as the perfect way to “jump-start your wardrobe for the year,” encouraging potential customers to “snag” some of the store’s best deals this Saturday.

Eades shared more about the exciting events happening at the store this weekend, including Friday’s “Ladies Night” event and Saturday’s major Sidewalk Sale, on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

On Friday, July 19, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. is Coco + Oak’s “Ladies’ Night” event, where guests can enjoy their open “hat bar” and custom-make their own patch hats (one of which Eades wore on her latest Our Daily Show! appearance).

Eades described Ladies Night as “a really fun experience.” While tickets to secure hats in advance are available for $20 each on the Coco + Oak website, Eades noted there are plenty of hats and patches to go around for walk-in visitors.

On Saturday (July 20, 2024) morning starting at 9 a.m., Coco + Oak will bring several racks of quality discounted clothes onto the streets of Alton for what will likely be the largest sidewalk sale in the city’s recent history.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Saturday morning at 9 a.m., we are going to have the biggest sidewalk sale maybe this town has ever seen,” Eades said.

Among the pieces offered will be items for just $5, $25 jeans, $25 graphic T-shirts, and a 50% discount on shoes. Eades is currently sorting through an entire storage unit’s worth of inventory to prepare for this weekend’s massive sidewalk sale, when several clothing racks will occupy the sidewalk outside the storefront at 219 William St. in Alton.

“There will be many, many, many racks of clothing to go around and probably the best deals you’re going to snag,” Eades said. “You can get stuff for five bucks, any of the current product in the store - basically the entire store is going to be on sale.”

Eades said Saturday’s sidewalk event will be an “all-season sale,” featuring items from an extensive collection spanning virtually every holiday and occasion - making the sale the ideal opportunity to “jump-start your wardrobe for the year.”

“This is a sale you’re not going to want to miss, because this is a good way to boost up your wardrobe very affordably,” she emphasized.

While the sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Eades said the sale may continue into Sunday depending on the amount of leftover inventory. Her main goal for the sale is to make room for lots of new items coming this fall. Eades added that the store will soon undergo an “overhaul” to embrace a “new vibe” as Coco + Oak enters its second year in business.

To find out more about Coco + Oak, visit their website or Facebook page. For more on their upcoming Sidewalk Sale, see the event page on Riverbender.com/events or the full interview with Eads at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: