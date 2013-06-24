The roots of our Coast Guard Auxiliary reach back to 1939 when Congress established an organization administered by the Commandant and composed of unpaid, volunteer U.S. citizens who owned motorboats or yachts. On 23 June 2013, we celebrate the Coast Guard Auxiliary's 74th anniversary of unwavering support of Coast Guard missions and personnel.

Last year, Auxiliarists again distinguished themselves as the world's premiere maritime volunteers. They devoted over 4.2 million hours in support of Coast Guard missions and programs, and hardened our front line in recreational boating safety. Their instructors taught over 14,000 boating safety classes. Their vessel examiners performed more than 120,000 vessel safety checks on recreational boats and commercial fishing vessels. Their program visitors distributed boating safety information to over 98,000 marine supply stores and boating safety partners.

Our Auxiliary shipmates, 31,000 strong, consistently provide valuable resources, skills, and experience in every corner of our service. They are comprised of the very best our Nation has to offer. Their reputation is exemplified by the 2012 Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year, YNC Stepheni M. Norton of CG PORT SECURITY UNIT 311. She is not only a proven leader in regulatory compliance and project management as a Reservist but also an outstanding Auxiliarist in the D11 Southern Auxiliary Region who has diligently served in silver since 2004. She has held offices at every level of the Auxiliary organization including Flotilla Commander, Division Staff Officer for Operations, District Staff Officer for Member Training, and National Branch Chief within the Public Affairs Directorate, and she has logged more than 4,400 hours of dedicated Auxiliary service across many Auxiliary operational, prevention, and public outreach programs.

I could not be prouder of our Coast Guard Auxiliary. Please join me in honoring our profession by honoring our Auxiliarists. All units are encouraged to fly the Coast Guard Auxiliary ensign on 23 June in tribute to these outstanding volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and their personal resources supporting the Coast Guard's missions.

Admiral Bob Papp, Commandant.

