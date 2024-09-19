GRANITE CITY – Prather Kindergarten Center welcomed a special guest Thursday to celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day and to partake in bus safety drills. Granite City High School head football coach Steve Roustio read to students during an assembly and then joined them on a school bus to discuss bus safety rules and participate in evacuation drills.

The event aimed to combine fun with education, ensuring that young students understand the importance of bus safety.

The event was part of a broader initiative by Granite City School District 9 to ensure student safety through engaging and educational activities.

