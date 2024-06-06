BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial student body, staff, and families are heartbroken today following the death of Drew Abernathy, a beloved student and athlete. Abernathy died on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in a tragic crash on East Airline Road when his vehicle struck an embankment on Butcha Road.

Jacob Peal, head coach of the Civic Memorial boys track and field team, expressed his devastation over the loss of Abernathy, who had just completed his senior season with the team.

"I loved him in class and coaching him in track," Peal said. "He always had a smile and always made me smile. Drew was a long jumper and did the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter low hurdles for us."

Peal noted that Abernathy's fatal crash has left the entire Bethalto community in mourning.

"There are a lot of hearts broken by his death," he said. "Everyone is trying to process it all and grieve. Drew was always a happy-go-lucky kid and always went out of his way to make people laugh and feel good. He was just a joy to have in class and on the team."

Peal added that his thoughts and prayers are with the Abernathy family and the entire Bethalto community during this time of loss.

"Drew was just a really special kid," he said.

Visitation for Abernathy will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, at the same location, followed by burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. The family has requested that memorials be made to Civic Memorial Track, Civic Memorial Football, or Civic Memorial Baseball. Read more about Abernathy here.

