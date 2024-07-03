BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School's Glenn Collins, an emerging talent in cross country and track, is set to make significant strides this fall under the guidance of head coach Jacob Peal.

Collins, who has been undergoing a rigorous training regimen this summer, is poised to excel in the upcoming cross country season for the Eagles.

As a sophomore, he clocked a time of 11:53.5 in the 3,200 meters outdoors in track and field and participated actively in the 4 x 800 relay. Additionally, he achieved a personal best of 2:03.14 in the 800 meters during the Collinsville Invitational.

Recognizing his potential and achievements, Collins has been named a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

"I am really excited about Glenn Collins and his potential," Peal said. "I feel he has only scratched the surface of what he's capable of. I had a feeling this past fall he was going to be a good 800-meter runner. I didn't anticipate what I have seen from him this early in his career."

Peal expressed confidence in Collins' future prospects, noting his talent and dedication. "He is so talented and could really develop into an elite runner in the future. I am excited to see what he does after hitting workouts consistently," Peal added.

With a promising future ahead, Collins is expected to be a key contributor to the Eagles' cross-country team this fall.

