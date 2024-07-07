ALTON - Dillan Cowan should be one of Alton’s leading soccer scorers as the 2024 season is just a few weeks away.

Coach Greg Nasello is very high on the striker and said he is just a really good athlete.

Cowan is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month.

“He will be a goal scorer for us,” Nasello said. “He is the kind of guy you want on your team. He is an offensive leader and does a really good job of getting everybody involved. He is another solid player for our team and will help us anywhere on the field. He has had a good summer so far."

Dillan said his goal with the rest of the team is to win a regional title and have a solid season.

Again, congrats to Cowan on his honor as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

