ALTON - Alton Middle School Coach Terry Mitchell and his other coaches are hosting a middle school football camp from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30.

The camp's fees will be $40 per camper. All campers will be taught the fundamentals of how to play the game of football. Each camper will also receive a camp T-shirt and certificate of completion on Friday. Coach Mitchell and some of the other coaches have held this particular camp for many years and it has been recognized as being very successful at teaching the fundamentals of football.

Regular season football practice for Alton Middle begins August 2, 2021.

For more information, contact Coach Mitchell at (618) 578-8326. E-mail Coach Mitchell at tmitchell@altonschools.org.

