A previous Alton Middle School football camp.ALTON - Alton Middle School Coach Terry Mitchell and his other coaches are hosting a middle school football camp from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30.

The camp's fees will be $40 per camper. All campers will be taught the fundamentals of how to play the game of football. Each camper will also receive a camp T-shirt and certificate of completion on Friday. Coach Mitchell and some of the other coaches have held this particular camp for many years and it has been recognized as being very successful at teaching the fundamentals of football.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Regular season football practice for Alton Middle begins August 2, 2021.

For more information, contact Coach Mitchell at (618) 578-8326. E-mail Coach Mitchell at tmitchell@altonschools.org.

More like this:

Jan 1, 2024 - St. Louis Battlehawks Will Return And Play In New United Football League

Mar 30, 2024 - Both Tigers' Teams Move Into Semifinals, Other Local Teams Fare Well In Edwardsville Boys Tennis Spring Invite

Feb 9, 2024 - Timmins Scores Decisive Shootout Goal in Oilers' Dramatic Comeback

Mar 13, 2024 - Jacob Sutphin's Dedication Pays Off With Impressive State Wrestling Tournament Finish

Jan 17, 2024 - Interim No More - Cody Markle Named Alton's New Football Head Coach

 