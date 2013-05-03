GODFREY – Trailblazers Baseball Coach Randy Martz recently signed Ryan Gvillo, of Bunker Hill, for the 2013-14 season. Gvillo is the son of Ray and Julie Gvillo of Bunker Hill.



“Ryan has a lot to offer. He is a strong pitcher and hitter,” said Martz. “I’m glad to have Ryan on our team for next season.”



Gvillo is a senior at Bunker Hill High School where he plays baseball for the Minutemen. He was an All-Conference player in 2011 and 2012, and was named to the All Area Small School Team in 2012.



He also plays for the Alton Sr. Legion team under the leadership of Steve Haug, Dennis Sharp and Rick Steen.



“I’m looking forward to building on my experience and becoming a Trailblazer,” said Gvillo.



