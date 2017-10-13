EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s football team has another tough opponent ahead Friday night in a game against Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West at Belleville West.

Edwardsville (4-3 overall, 4-1 in the SWC) collides with Belleville West (5-2, 4-1) Friday.

Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 49-25 at home last week while the Maroons clipped Collinsville 46-0 in Collinsville last week.

Tigers’ head football coach Matt Martin said Belleville West has had a lot of success this year with five wins and on film and in person appear to be a very good football team.

“I think it is obvious we will have to defend the run and pass against them,” Martin said.

“They have a very solid running game inside and outside. They can also toss a play action pass and some screens. Defensively, we have to limit the big plays. We have to tackle well. Offensively, we have to be balanced with the pass and run and then win the turnover battle.”

Coach Martin said a lot of football games come down to just four or five plays, so the Tigers will need great effort and execution Friday night.

“There could be a play that costs you points that can be the difference in the game,” he said. “We have to value every play offensively, defensively and with special teams against Belleville West.”

The Tigers close the regular season at home on Oct. 20 against Collinsville.

