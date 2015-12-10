ALTON – Alton's wrestling team this season is bringing back what Redbird coach Eric Roberson calls a group of solid wrestlers for the 2015-16 season.

The Redbirds got started by splitting a triangular meet in Moline, defeating Rock Island 36-32 but dropping a 49-19 decision to Moline, a team ranked 11th in the state. The Redbirds then defeated East St. Louis 54-18 at home in their Southwestern Conference opener and swept the Morton Quad on Saturday, defeating the host Potters, Bloomington and New Lenox-Providence of the Chicago area.

“We're right on schedule to where we want to be right now,” Roberson, who has coached the team since wrestling was brought back for the 1996-97 season, said. “We've got some matches under out belts now, which is good, and the kids are always eager to get back into the wrestling room.

“We've got some good kids here and we also have some other kids who want to step up and get some varsity experience.”

Among the top members of the Redbird wrestlers this year are Hunter Hobbs (who will wrestle in the 126-pound class), Alejandro Lopez (a four-year starter at 145), Ke'onte Holmes (182), Keyondrick Russell (195), Charlie Shoular (220) and Alecquan Russel (285).

Wrestling is an unusual sport in that there's an individual aspect to the sport, in addition to being a part of a team, Roberson believes. “It's unique in that there's an individual part of wrestling,” Roberson said. “In wrestling, when something happens, there's nowhere to hide; losing a match is a very personal thing.

“It takes a very special person to be a wrestler. It's a grueling sport. And yet, being on a team, it's unusual in that your team is as strong as your weakest link. We're fortunate in that we don't have a lot of weak spots on our team.”

The Redbirds were a very strong tournament team last season, and Roberson believes that will continue this season. They will be a part of several big tournaments throughout the season featuring some very tough competition; the Redbirds are entered in the Mascoutah Invitational the weekend before Christmas, then take part in the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament in Granite City, always one of the biggest events of its kind in the nation, Dec. 28-29.

Alton will also be in the Newbill Invitational in Geneva and the Batavia Invitational in Batavia, both on back-to-back Saturdays in January, and face the Southwestern Conference teams before February's IHSA Class 3A state tournament series leading to the individual state tournament at Champaign's State Farm Center Feb. 18-20 and the state team dual tournament in late February and early March.

Another focus for the year is reaching the program's – and Roberson's - 300th win since the program was restarted; the Redbirds started the year at 289 wins and with a recent sweep, now stands at 294.

“The main thing we're focusing on right now is continuing to improve and making ourselves better,” Roberson said. “The kids are really working hard and looking to improve every day.”

