ALTON - CNB Bank & Trust President Mark Haggard was recognized as one of the "People to Know in Southwest Illinois" in helping small business succeed on the East Side in the SBM Small Business Monthly December edition. This was the second year in a row for Haggard to be in the SBM spotlight.

The December edition of the magazine was dedicated to spotlighting area professionals who are making a difference by helping small businesses flourish.

Haggard said he was proud of the recognition, especially for his employer - CNB Bank & Trust in Alton. CNB Bank & Trust has locations in Central Illinois, Chicago and St. Louis.

“We are one big team here,” he said of the CNB Bank employees in Alton. “We have many long-time employees. Every once in a while we lose somebody and sometimes they come back because they like it here so much. Community service is our main focus. We feel everybody who walks in here is treated as an important person. I believe the Alton and Riverbend area is definitely headed in the right direction after some rough years.”

Mark worked at a retail store through college and professionally for several years, then 14 years ago, he made the switch to banking.

“We have a lot of people here at CNB with a lot of great experience, who can counsel and always give advice,” he said. “Sometimes we do make dreams come true, but we are always looking in the best interest of the customer and ultimately the best for us in the community.”

