The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. held their annual meeting on Thursday, April 21, in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville. In addition to receiving a report on the past year’s performance, shareholders re-elected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.

Re-elected to the parent company’s board were James Ashworth, Judith Baker, Shawn Davis, Peter Genta, Nancy Ruyle, and Richard Walden (all of Carlinville); Ralph Antle (of Taylorville); and Joe Heitz (of Alton).

At a subsequent organizational meeting, Richard Walden was reelected by the board to serve as chairman. Also at that meeting the incumbent board of the subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., was also reelected, with the exception of Bernie Curvey (of Taylorville) who is retiring from the board after serving for 23 years collectively for CNB and Palmer Bank, a former subsidiary. The bank’s board consists of Walden (Chairman), Ashworth, Baker, Davis, and Ruyle; as well as, John

Boehm and Jim Salske (of Carlinville), Rick Champley and George Yard (of Taylorville), and Larry Franklin (of Alton). All officers of the company and the bank were reappointed to their current positions, including Ashworth as president of the company, Davis as president and CEO of the bank, and Franklin as executive vice president and COO of the bank.

Highlighted during the financial report was the steady growth of CNB, eclipsing $850 million in assets during 2015; and growth in both deposits and retained earnings that support the overall financial condition.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations in as many communities, namely: Alton; Brighton; Carlinville; Carrollton; Clayton, MO; Hillsboro; Jacksonville; Jerseyville; Oak Forest; Palos Heights; Pittsfield; Shipman and Taylorville. In addition to traditional loan and deposit banking services, CNB provides wealth management through its Trust operations and Jeff Morris Investments, as well as a wide range of residential fixed-rate loan products for access to the secondary market through CNB’s mortgage department (formerly SCIL Mortgage, LLC).

