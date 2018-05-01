CARLINVILLE - The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. held their annual meeting on Wednesday, April 25, in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville. In addition to receiving a report on the past year’s performance, shareholders reelected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.

Reelected to the parent company’s board were James Ashworth, Judith Baker, Shawn Davis, Peter Genta, Nancy Ruyle, and Richard Walden (all of Carlinville); Ralph Antle (of Taylorville); and Joe Heitz (of Alton).

At a subsequent organizational meeting, Richard Walden was reelected by the board to serve as chairman. Also at that meeting, the incumbent board of the subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., was also reelected. The bank’s board consists of Walden (Chairman), Ashworth, Baker, Davis, and Ruyle; as well as, John Boehm and Jim Salske (of Carlinville), Rick Champley and George Yard (of Taylorville), and Larry Franklin (of Alton). All officers of the company and the bank were reappointed to their current positions, including Ashworth as president of the company, Davis as president and CEO of the bank, and Franklin as executive vice president and COO of the bank.

Highlighted during the financial report was the continued growth of CNB, and retained earnings that support the overall financial condition. Also, summarized was the status of the approval process for the acquisition of Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc., which was originally announced in January of this year.

CNB Bank & Trust has 14 locations in as many communities, namely: Alton; Brighton; Carlinville; Carrollton; Clayton, MO; Hillsboro; Jacksonville; Jerseyville; Oak Forest; Palos Heights; Pittsfield; Shipman; Taylorville; and Tinley Park. In addition to traditional loan and deposit banking services, CNB provides wealth management through its Trust operations, as well as a wide range of residential fixed-rate loan products for access to the secondary market through CNB’s mortgage department.

