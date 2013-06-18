CNB Bank & Trust is delighted to announce that they are hosting a CNB Night at Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2013. The Cardinals are playing the Padres in a 6:15 pm game.

You can join CNB at the game for only $25 a ticket. The seats are located in 3rd Base Loge & Left Field Loge, Sections 261 thru 272. All ticket proceeds will benefit our local Relay for Life program. You can purchase tickets at any of CNB’s 12 locations; Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. Tickets will be on sale until July 8th, 2013.

CNB Bank & Trust – Member FDIC and Illinois’ Oldest Bank, Established in 1854.

