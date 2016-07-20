CARLINVILLE - The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) recently recognized CNB Bank & Trust as one of the Top 25 Agriculture Loan Producers in the nation, in the category of financial institutions with $500 million to $1 billion in assets.

In an article published in Independent Banker magazine, the ICBA explained that they used a loan-to-asset ratio to evaluate the loan volume per bank. The ICBA also verified the bank ratings criteria of all of their top producing lenders nationwide, stating, “The community banks recognized in all the listings also earned solid ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.”

Shawn Davis, CNB President & CEO, commented, “We are honored to be included in this group of the Top 25 Ag Loan Producers, and are thrilled to be the only Illinois bank on this list. It’s a great accomplishment for our bank and it’s due to consistent, outstanding effort by our lending team. Agriculture is a huge focus in our area of the country, and we are always looking for ways to extend our support.”

To review the ICBA’s listings of top loan producers by category, visit http://independentbanker.org/.

