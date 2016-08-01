CARLINVILLE - As school-year preparations begin, CNB Bank & Trust will be hosting their annual After School Supply Drive. This year, CNB will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Local communities have the opportunity to make a child’s school year brighter by making donations of much-needed after school snacks at our location at 200 E. Homer Adams Parkway. Monetary donations can also be made online at www.cnbil.com. Help a child start the year off right!

Needed food items include: animal crackers, apple sauce, bagels, canned fruit, chicken noodle soup, large bags of chips, bags of fruit, apples, oranges, graham crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, pasta noodles, egg noodles, fettuccine, penne pasta, pop tarts and ravioli. Other supplies needed include: paper bowls, paper plates, plastic forks, and plastic spoons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donations will be accepted in the CNB branch from August 1 - August 31. Online monetary donations can be made for as many communities as you wish, and CNB will match up to $1,000 in total online donations to support children in need of school supplies in the communities we serve. Visit www.cnbil.com to make your online monetary donation today! Starting the school year off strong is important. Help us provide tomorrow’s leaders and creators the supplies they need to succeed!

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

More like this: