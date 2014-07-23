St. Louis, MO (July 24, 2014): Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is partnering with Great Rivers Greenway (GRG) to better link transit and area trails through its Ten Toe Express program. This fall, a series of new detailed walk maps will be available to help direct program participants as they utilize MetroLink Stations to gain access to five different trails in the region. The upcoming 12-week Ten Toe Express session will kick-off on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, with a guided walking tour of the St. Vincent Greenway Trail and feature GRG experts, local train designers and others. The tour will get underway at 10 a.m. at the UMSL North MetroLink Station.

The Ten Toe Express Program is designed to help individuals experience just how easy it is to integrate walking with public transit use to get around town, while also promoting the health and well-being benefits of an alternative commute. Key features of the program include access to walk maps that provide detailed directives on how to utilize transit to get to many of the region’s cultural and entertainment hot spots, and the ability to participate in weekly guided Ten Toe Express Walking Tours. These tours are led by trained volunteer walk leaders and allow residents to be part of a group as they become familiar with the transit system and how to utilize it to get to destinations region-wide.

The fall Ten Toe Express session will run from September to November and feature weekly walks starting at the Brentwood, Forest Park, Belleville, Rock Road, North Hanley and Shrewsbury MetroLink stations. Special walks hosted by CMT will be noted on the fall schedule.

“The Ten Toe Express program is one that has taught me a lot about living in St. Louis and what it has to offer,” said Ann LaBeau, Ten Toe Express program participant. “Although I grew up in the county, a visit to the city was rare. I joined the group trying to prepare and become comfortable with using public transportation, knowing that eventually I would have to give up driving. Now, I am capable of using Metro transit and I am happy knowing that when the time comes to give up my keys, there is another choice for me.”

New Ten Toe Express registrants receive a Ten Toe Express Walking Kit that includes a tote bag, a pedometer, a Metro system map, and four free transit tickets. Ten Toe Express participants also have access to Citizens for Modern Transit’s Ten Toe Express section on its website which includes a complete catalog of walk maps available for printing or downloading, and the ability to report walk logs and track personal success.

“We’re very proud of the success of the Ten Toe Express program,” commented Kim Cella, the executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Since its inception in 2007, CMT has introduced more than 7,400 seniors to the system, and the program continues to grow steadily. We almost doubled registrations from the Fall 2013 session and hear endless praise for our amazing volunteer walk leaders – Dan and Meredith O’Connor, Norm and Joan Krumrey, Mary Blaies, Loretta Davis and Mary Fran Balmer. We hope this program continues to grow and introduces new users to the links between transit, independence, health, the region and one’s overall quality of life.”

Those interested in participating in the Ten Toe Express program can register at one of the many fall registration events listed below, or online at www.cmt-stl.org. The cost to participate is $5 per person. The fall 2014 program officially gets underway Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014. For more information about Citizens for Modern Transit you can also call (314) 231-7272, find them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

Ten Toe Express Registration Dates

Saturday, Aug. 2 – 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the St Louis Mills Regal (in partnership with AARP), located at St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042

12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the St Louis Mills Regal (in partnership with AARP), located at St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042 Tuesday, Aug. 12 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitors Center at Forest Park, located at 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitors Center at Forest Park, located at 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112 Tuesday, Aug. 12 – 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pagedale Family Support Center, located at 1404 Ferguson, Pagedale, MO 63113

6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pagedale Family Support Center, located at 1404 Ferguson, Pagedale, MO 63113 Friday, Aug. 15 – 10:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. at the Programs and Services for Older Persons (PSOP) Center, located on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College at 201 N Church St, Belleville, IL 62220

10:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. at the Programs and Services for Older Persons (PSOP) Center, located on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College at 201 N Church St, Belleville, IL 62220 Wednesday, Aug. 20 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Citizens for Modern Transit office, located in downtown St. Louis at 911 Washington Ave., Ste. 200, St Louis, MO 63101

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Citizens for Modern Transit office, located in downtown St. Louis at 911 Washington Ave., Ste. 200, St Louis, MO 63101 Friday, Aug. 22 – 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitors Center at Forest Park, located at 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112

12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitors Center at Forest Park, located at 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112 Tuesday, Aug. 26 – 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Clair County Health Department, located at 19 Public Square, Belleville, IL 62220

12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Clair County Health Department, located at 19 Public Square, Belleville, IL 62220 Friday, Aug. 29 – 10:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. at the Programs and Services for Older Persons (PSOP) Center, located on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College at 201 N Church St, Belleville, IL 62220

Citizens for Modern Transit is a not-for-profit organization in St. Louis whose mission is to expand the light rail system in order to build more sustainable, accessible communities in the region.

