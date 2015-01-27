Feb. 13 event will give transit enthusiasts the chance to show their love for MetroLink

ST. LOUIS - Love will be in the air along the MetroLink alignment on Feb. 13 as Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) and the Saint Louis Football Club outdoor professional soccer team will team up to host the first-ever Transit Crush event, designed to give transit enthusiasts the chance to unite in support of their love for the region’s transit system. That evening from 4-6 p.m., transit riders are invited to meet at various spots along the MetroLink alignment to create a flash mob-style “crush” onboard the trains during the evening commute.

Prior to the ride, CMT volunteers will be stationed at the various MetroLink stations distributing information on CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home program, while members of the Saint Louis Football Club will be meeting and greeting with fans at the stations before participating in the crush themselves. The event will wrap-up with a happy hour event at Tom’s Bar and Grill, located at 20 S. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Throughout the evening, Crush participants will be encouraged to help “blow-up” social media with transit love by posting their Transit Crush selfies and tagging their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts with #cmttransitcrush.

“We are so excited to be teaming up with the Saint Louis Football Club to host this incredible event, which will give transit riders a fun and unique opportunity to show just how much love they have for transit,” said Kim Cella, Executive Director of CMT. “We want riders come out in droves so that we can pack the trains in support of MetroLink and transit use in the St. Louis region.”

As they meet and greet with fans during the Crush, members of the Saint Louis Football Club will be reminding transit riders that MetroLink is a great way to get to their games, as their pre-season camp kicks off just after Valentine’s Day weekend.

“As a MetroLink user myself, I’m excited to have the chance to participate in this event,” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, general manager of the Saint Louis Football Club. “Plus, our organization plans to offer shuttle service to our games from the Shrewsbury MetroLink system, so partnering with CMT for the Transit Crush was a natural fit, particularly considering the fact that our season gets underway in March. We encourage all of our fans to come out and meet the players on Feb. 13 and hop on board the MetroLink trains as we demonstrate how much St. Louis loves transit. We’re looking forward to fantastic time.”

Volunteers are still needed to hand out information on the Guaranteed Ride Home program at the MetroLink stations prior to the event. Those that donate their time will receive a special Transit Crush t-shirt. To register to volunteer, or for more information on the Transit Crush event, visit www.cmt-stl.org, call 314-231-7272, find the organization on Facebook or follow CMT on Twitter @CMT_STL.

About Citizens for Modern Transit:

Citizens for Modern Transit, a nonprofit, member supported organization that leads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region.

