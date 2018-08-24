BETHALTO - Civic Memorial's junior quarterback Noah Turbyfill had a touchdown pass and ran for another as the Eagles took a 20-0 lead and then had to hold off Marquette Catholic 28-13 in the season opener for both teams at CM's Hauser Field Friday night.

The Eagles also got TD runs from Briley Christeson and Nick Walker in the second half, Walker's proving to be the game-breaker for the Eagles.

The Explorers got TDs from Kaleb Ware and Da'Von Barry on the night.