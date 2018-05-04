JERSEY - Everyone who plays baseball dreams of cracking the dramatic seventh-inning home run and on Wednesday, Civic Memorial's Hayden Sontag did just that against Jersey.

Sontag's seventh-inning homer propelled Civic Memorial to a 6-5 win over Jersey at Jerseyville on Wednesday afternoon.

Jersey rolled to a 4-0 lead after four innings with two runs in the third and fourth, then CM responded with a run in the fifth, then four more in the sixth and a run in the seventh for the win. Jersey countered with a run in the sixth. Both teams knocked out nine hits.

Bryce Zupan and Sontag had two hits for CM. John Collins led Jersey with two hits.

Blake Wittman, Jacob Brady, Ryan Johnes, Brett Tuttle, Logan Simpson, Ronnie Guilander and Collin Carey added a hit each for Jersey.

Nick Walker, Keaton Loewen, Chandler Powell, Spencer Powell and Zach Vaughn added a hit apiece for CM.

CM head coach Nick Smith said: “I was just proud of them for the way they got after it and didn’t stop. “We got some really big at-bats by some sophomores in the bottom of the lineup. The young guys really stepped up. Our senior on the mound - Spencer Powell - did a great job once he got his stuff going and finished it out. Sontag works out all the time and his home run in the seventh was just awesome. All the working out has paid out for Sontag.”

Jersey falls to 11-10 overall and 0-8 in the league, while CM improves to 15-8 and 3-4 in the league.

