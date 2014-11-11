Alexandra Singleton capped another extraordinary season with a top 40 performance Saturday at state. Her time of 18:19 was nearly her second best time of the season.

Civic Memorial’s Alexandra Singleton concluded an outstanding season on Saturday, placing 39th with a time of 18:19 at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state cross country meet at Peoria.

A total of 216 runners competed in Singleton’s race. The Civic Memorial runner averaged 6:06.1 per mile.

The Bethalto girl said she was proud of her performance. The week before she qualified for state with a time of 18:10.

“I thought I did well,” she said. “I got a little tight at the start,” she said. “I started out a little quicker than I normally do, but I stayed relaxed and close to the end I sprinted the last mile in 5:43. The competition was a lot faster this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Singleton said she knew it was great to top the top 40 list at state and said she will definitely shoot for a top 25 performance next year. A top 20 finish would make her all state.

Singleton will run on the track team in distances from 800 meters to 3,200 meters and the spring. She said she also hopes to qualify for state in track. She was a state qualifier in cross country as a freshman.

More like this: