BETHALTO - For Civic Memorial High School senior Sara Gwilliam, advancing to the IHSA State Tournament has truly been a dream come true.

Gwilliam’s stretch toward state play has not only been in the cards this year.

“It has been my goal for a couple of years,” Gwilliam said, “So to be finally be here is amazing.”

Solidifying her position in the state competition was a result of her excellent performance over past couple months. She advanced to the Carterville Class 1A Sectional after an 8-over 80 day at Belk Park in Wood River.

In sectionals, Gwilliam’s 13-over-83 play qualified her for the state tournament, which is taking place this Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

“I hope I represent my team well this weekend,” she said, “But either way, I know they are proud of me.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Not only are her teammates proud of her, but CM’s Principal Justin Newell shared his own pride for his student.

“We are very proud of the hard work, determination and effort of Sara,” he said. “Golf is a lot like the game of life, and Sara’s work will pay off with big dividends.”

Shaking off the nerves that come with heading to the tournament is nothing strange for any of the ladies, even Gwilliam.

“The overall experience will make me a little nervous going into it, since it is such a big platform,” she said. “I’m also nervous to play well. I’m just hoping to for two solid scores!”

No matter how Sara will ultimately perform in competition, her future remains extremely bright.

“I hope to play collegiate level golf,” she said. “I’m not sure where that will be yet, but I hope to play.”

Wherever Gwilliam ends up attending her higher education, she plans to major in sports business management.

More like this: