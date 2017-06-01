SALEM – Civic Memorial's Jaxsen Helmkamp's RBI hit drove in Caden Clark with the winning run as the Eagles advanced to Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Salem Sectional final against Mascoutah with a 4-3, nine-inning win over Mount Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles will take on their fellow Mississippi Valley Conference team for a trip to the Sauget Super-Sectional at GCS Ballpark. Saturday's 11 a.m. winner will meet the Chatham Glenwood Sectional winner – either the host Titans or Champaign Central – at 5 p.m. Monday in Sauget for a trip to next weekend's state tournament in Joliet. The Indians moved into the sectional final with a 2-1, 10-inning win over the host Wildcats in Wednesday's nightcap.

The Eagles moved to 28-10 on the year with the win, while the Rams were eliminated at 26-10.

Helmkamp went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored; Clark was 1-for-2 with the game-winning run scored. Brandon Hampton went 2-for-4 with a run scored, Spencer Powell 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Corey Price 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Price went 2.1 innings and fanned five for the win while Geoff Withers dismissed eight by strikeout 6.2 innings pitched.

