BETHALTO - Civic Memorial HS senior athlete Geoff Withers has signed to play baseball next year at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Geoff Withers signed to play baseball and continue his academic career at McKendree University. Geoff is a senior at CM who plays basketball and baseball.

Next fall, he will attend McKendree University where he will play baseball. At the signing ceremony, Geoff was joined by his family, his basketball team and coaches, and his HS baseball team and coaches.

In this photo, L-R: Stefanie Withers, Geoff Withers, Jason Withers.

More like this:

Related Video: