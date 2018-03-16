BETHALTO - Civic Memorial HS senior athlete Geoff Withers has signed to play baseball next year at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Geoff Withers signed to play baseball and continue his academic career at McKendree University. Geoff is a senior at CM who plays basketball and baseball.

Next fall, he will attend McKendree University where he will play baseball. At the signing ceremony, Geoff was joined by his family, his basketball team and coaches, and his HS baseball team and coaches.

In this photo, L-R: Stefanie Withers, Geoff Withers, Jason Withers.

More like this:

Sep 21, 2023 - Former Marquette, CM Standout Soccer Players Making A Difference At Collegiate Level - No. 18 L&C Edges SWIC 2-1

Apr 3, 2023 - Marquette's Sherman, O'Keefe Heading To McKendree - Both Are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Athletes Of The Month

May 5, 2023 - Area Student Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

Sep 7, 2023 - Alton River Dragons Name Steve Maddock As New Head Coach

Jul 12, 2023 - 98 MPH Fastball: Former Edwardsville Pitcher Chase Gockel Signs With LA Angels

Related Video:

Nicholas Cauley Signs to Play Baseball at Northwestern University

 