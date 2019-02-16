CM's Caleb Tyus, East Alton-Wood River's Jake Erlson shine Saturday at IHSA State Wrestling Meet
CHAMPAIGN - Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus and East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erlson were the area standouts Saturday morning and afternoon in the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erslon beat Colin Dvorak from Lenawins High School 6-3 in the IHSA Class 1A 170-pound category.
Edwardsville’s Lloyd Reynolds won 4-1 over Ahmad Sulleman of Richards High School in the IHSA Class 3A 285-pound division.
Civic Memorial’s Caleb Tyus beat Alex Burbarise of Antioch 7-0 in the Class 2A 120-pound category.
Civic Memorial’s Caine Tyus lost to Kylan Montgomery of Mascoutah 14-0 in the IHSA Class 2A 126-pound division.
Jersey’s Zeke Waltz lost to Ryan Wasielewski of Coal City 6-4 in the Class 2A 152-pound category.
CM’s Caleb Tyus placed third; Caine Tyus finished in sixth place; Zeke Waltz was fifth, Jake Erlson was fourth for East Alton-Wood River and Lloyd Reynolds of Edwardsville was sixth. The area wrestlers will go on the podium tonight for awards.
Edwardsville’s Noah Surtin will wrestle for the Class 3A 120-pound championship and Alex Maguire of Roxana will wrestle in the Class 1A 152-pound title matchup.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
More like this: