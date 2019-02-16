Listen to the story

CHAMPAIGN - Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus and East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erlson were the area standouts Saturday morning and afternoon in the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign.

East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erslon beat Colin Dvorak from Lenawins High School 6-3 in the IHSA Class 1A 170-pound category.

Edwardsville’s Lloyd Reynolds won 4-1 over Ahmad Sulleman of Richards High School in the IHSA Class 3A 285-pound division.

Civic Memorial’s Caleb Tyus beat Alex Burbarise of Antioch 7-0 in the Class 2A 120-pound category.

Civic Memorial’s Caine Tyus lost to Kylan Montgomery of Mascoutah 14-0 in the IHSA Class 2A 126-pound division.

Jersey’s Zeke Waltz lost to Ryan Wasielewski of Coal City 6-4 in the Class 2A 152-pound category.

CM’s Caleb Tyus placed third; Caine Tyus finished in sixth place; Zeke Waltz was fifth, Jake Erlson was fourth for East Alton-Wood River and Lloyd Reynolds of Edwardsville was sixth. The area wrestlers will go on the podium tonight for awards.

Edwardsville’s Noah Surtin will wrestle for the Class 3A 120-pound championship and Alex Maguire of Roxana will wrestle in the Class 1A 152-pound title matchup.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

