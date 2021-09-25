FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 27, WATERLOO 24 (OT): Quarterback Breyer Arview's two-yard touchdown run on fourth down in overtime gave CM a thrilling win at Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

A 30-yard field goal from Lexi Stephens had given the Bulldogs the lead on their possession in overtime, but Arview gained all 10 yards in the Eagles' possession, scoring the winner on the fourth down play.

Waterloo took a 21-14 lead in the third, thanks to a 28-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Morrow to Josh Dluby and a 25-yard dash by Evan Davis, but the Eagles tied it up on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Arview to Logan Turbyfil to force overtime.

The Eagles are now 4-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs go to 2-3.

MASCOUTAH 65, JERSEY 36: Mascoutah quarterback Chase Hanson ran scored five touchdowns and passed for four more as the Indians pulled away in the second half in a back-and-forth game at Jersey.

Hanson ran for touchdowns of six, 67, three, 10 and 44 yards, returned a kickoff back 86 yards for another touchdown, and also threw three yards to Chase McDaniel, twice to Allen Middleton from 81 and 20 yards and 11 yards to Tommy Beck for Mascoutah touchdowns.

Chase Withrow scored twice for the Panthers, on a three-yard run and an 86-yard kickoff return, while Aiden Talley scored from seven yards out, Tanner Brunaugh had a 13-yard run for another score and Easton Heafner had an 18-yard touchdown run for the final Jersey score.

The Indians are now 5-0, while the Panthers go to 2-3.

TRIAD 31, HIGHLAND 26: Jason Randoll, Jackson Buck, Nic Funk and Colin Qualls all ran for touchdowns as Triad held off rival Highland in their MVC win at Triad.

Randoll ran in from seven yards out, Buck scored from 16 yards away, Funk had a one-yard run and Qualls ran in from 10 yards out for the Knights' touchdowns, while Jake Ellis kicked a 31-yard field goal to account for Triad's scoring.

Bulldog quarterback Brent Wuebbels scored three times, from 13, four and seven yards, and threw 44 yards to Cade Altadonna for another touchdown.

Triad is now 4-1, while Highland goes to 1-4.

CARLINVILLE 49, STAUNTON 13: Ethan Siglock took the opening kickoff back 92 yards for the opening touchdown, then caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ayden Tiburzi and took a punt back 56 yards for another score as Carlinville won at home over Staunton in a South Central Conference game.

Tiburzi scored from nine yards out and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ryenn Hart, while Mason Patton scored on a two-yard run and Jake Schwartz took a fumble back four yards for two more touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

The Bulldogs' touchdowns came from a 58-yard run from Jacob Dillon and a nine-yard jaunt by Ty Abernathy.

The Cavaliers are now 4-1, while Staunton drops to 1-4.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

35TH ANNAUL MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL INVITATIONAL

WARRIORS DROP TWO OF THREE IN GROUP STAGE OF ANNUAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT: Mississippi Valley Christian lost two of their three matches in the group stage on the opening day of their 35th annual Invitational Tournament on Friday.

The Warriors lost their opening match to Westfair Christian of Jacksonville 25-12, 25-13, bounced back to defeat Twin City Christian of Festus, Mo, 25-16, 25-18 but lost their final group match to Calvary Baptist Academy of Chillicothe, Mo. 25-20, 25-13.

McKinzie Wright had a total of four aces, three kills and 51 digs in the three matches, while Anna Gaworski had 14 assists, Sarah Markel had eight kills and 15 digs and Kristen Vaughn served up 10 aces for the three matches.

The Warriors are now 2-6 on the year, and meet Agape Christian in their first match on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

