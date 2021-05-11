BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School’s boys and girls senior track and field team members finished at the school in style with boys and girls win in a triangular against Marquette and Red Bud on Monday afternoon.

Seniors recognized were: Addison Callies, Jenna Bloodworth, Reese Borth, Reese Ferguson, Danielle Fowler, and Jackie Woelfel, Dillon Dublo, Evan McIntire and Joey Zinkan.

“Tonight was a really good way for us to send off our seniors with their last home meet,” CM head boys and girls track and field coach Jacob Peal said. “For the boys, Jordan McMurray continues to be the key contributor to our lineup putting together a great day in both jumps and on the track. Melvin Hodge continues to lead by example in the throws. We rested our freshman/sophomore boys to get them ready for tomorrow and our upper-class end really shined.

“For the girls, it was a huge night for Bella Dugger and Hannah Meiser. They continue to lead our team. They both ran big-time PRs in both individual races and came back together to lead and anchor the 4x400.

"For senior Reese Ferguson to walk away with a pr in the open 400 and a win, with a win in the 4x400 was a great Hauser Field send-off for her as she leads our team.

"Our girls are starting to build momentum heading into the invite section of our schedule which is really exciting.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the key Eagles performances were as follows:

Boys:

Jordan McMurray in the 100 with a time of 11.5 for first, 23.7 for first in the 200, and a 38-5.5 triple jump mark.

Jevon Seranfi was close behind in 23.9 in the 200. Deacon Anderson won the 400 with a time of 55.4. Gabe Roberts won the 800 in 2:19; Nick Fehr won the 1,600 and 3,200 in 4:52.7 and 10:37 times.

Evan McEntine won the 300 hurdles (47.2). The Eagles won the 4 x 400 relay (4:06.4), the 4 x 800 relay (10:27). Melvin Hodge was second in the shot put and discus with tosses of 43-5 and 96-8. Logan Turbyfill won the high jump with a mark of 5-6. Bryce Davis won the long jump (19-3).

Girls:

For the girls, Reese Ferguson won the 400 (1:06.9); Hannah Meiser won the 800 and 1,600 in times of 2:34 and 5:40.7, Danielle Fowler was second in the 3,200 (16:05.3). Isabella Dugger won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.5 and 300 hurdles in 50.4. CM won the girls 4 x 200 relay in 2:14.4, and 4 x 400 relay in 4:37.6.

More like this: