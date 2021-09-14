CM-Roxana Battle To Close Girls Volleyball Match, Eagles Win In 3
CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-21-25, ROXANA 21-25-19: CM returned from a second-place finish in the Alton Invitational over the weekend to win over Roxana in a three-set thriller at the CM gym.
For CM, Lauren Dunlap had 16 kills, Ella Middleton had 19 digs and 31 assists and 2 aces, Maddie Brueckner had 10 digs, and Courtney Picklesimer had 9 blocks. Full Eagles statistics are below.
Lily Daughtery had 14 kills for the Shells, while Abby Gehrs had 10, C.J. Ross had 29 assists, Kaylyn Dixon came up with 16 digs, while Bailey Hill had 13 and Genna Pruitt had 12, Peyton Petit had three blocks, with Daughtery coming up with two, Hill served up three aces and Ross served 12 points, and Hill eight.
The Eagles are now 14-1, while Roxana goes to 9-5.
CM Stats:
Digs
Middleton 19
Brueckner 10
Dunlap 6
Reynolds 5
Williams 4
Reno 4
Thein 1
Picklesimer 1
Blocks
Picklesimer 9
Gehrs 6
Dunlap 6
Reno 5
Brueckner 2
Thein 2
Kills
Dunlap 16
Thein 5
Picklesimer 3
Reno 2
Middleton 2
Williams 1
Brueckner 1
Gehrs 1
Assists
Brueckner 31
Middleton 4
Aces
Middleton 2
Dunlap 1
Roxana Stats:
Kills:
Lily Daughtery-14, Abby Gehrs-10
Assists:
CJ Ross-29
Digs:
Kaylyn Dixon-16; Genna Pruett-12, Bailey Hill-13
Blocks:
Lily Daughtery-2, Peyton Petit-3
Aces:
Bailey Hill-3
Points:
CJ Ross-12, Bailey Hill-8
