EDWARDSVILLE - Civic Memorial and Metro East Lutheran's girls volleyball teams showed their continued improvement in a well-played varsity match this past Thursday.

CM won the match 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17. MELHS refused to quit and came back with a challenge in the second set.

Some key stats for the CM winners were:

Senior Courtney Picklesimer - 9 kills, 10 blocks.

Junior Bella Thien - 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces.

Rosa Sanchez and Vivienne Runnalls played strong matches for the Knights.

MELHS has a rival match on Thursday at Maryville Christian, then at home against Althoff next Tuesday and a matchup at Marquette on Thursday, Sept. 14.

CM, meanwhile, travels to Southwestern Tuesday night for a match, then Friday is in a tournament at North Mac.

