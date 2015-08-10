



BETHALTO – In the scorching heat and humidity, nothing but absolute hard work came from the athletes and coaching staff at the first practice of the 2015 Civic Memorial High School Football season, that took place on Monday, Aug. 10.

Justin Winslow, the Eagles head coach, was nothing but grateful for his coaching staff, who assisted him in running the athletes through drills during the practice.

“I’m really lucky to have three former head coaches on my staff,” Winslow said. Two of them have coached in the Southwestern Conference, and another won the championship game two years ago,” Winslow said.

Mike Liljergren, Mike Paramentier, Dwight Tungett, and Jeff Pickering all make up Winslow’s assistant staff.

“I really rely upon these guys, and they have given me a lot of help,” Winslow said.

Football is of course one of the most competitive sports in the country. As local conferences divide, the local competition becomes a bit slimmer.

“I am really excited about river bend football this year,” Coach Winslow said. “It just keeps getting better every year.”

The Civic Memorial High School Eagles face Marquette Catholic High School Knights, another local team in their conference, at their first game of the 2015 season, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at MCHS.

“It is week one, and it’s a rivalry game that we started up again last year,” Winslow said. “We’re really excited about it.”

Watch on the video below to see CMHS Head Football Coach Justin Winslow speak briefly about his 2015 squad:

