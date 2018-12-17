BETHALTO – Piasa Southwestern pulled off the surprise of the day with a win over the top-ranked IHSA Class 2A team in Harrisburg, while the host Eagles went to 12-0 over a traditional St. Louis power in the CM-Adidas shootout held Saturday at Civic Memorial’s gym. Here’s a rundown of the games that were played:

HIGHLAND 52, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 25: In the opening game, Ellie Brown led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Bella LaPorta added 11 in Highland’s win over the Raiders.

Highland went on a 12-3 run at the start of the second half and never looked back in recording the win.

Sydney Hummert was the top scorer for QND with nine points, while Maddie Peters added six.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-2 with the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, HARRISBURG 42: The Piasa Birds scored their biggest win of the season so far, getting good offensive balance in defeating the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Josie Bullion led four Southwestern players in double figures with 16 points, while Rylee Smith scored 13 and both Bailey Weible and Korrie Hopkins had 10 each.

Brooke Meyer led Harrisburg with 16 points, while Karsyn Davis added 11.

The Piasa Birds went to 11-2 on the year, handing the Bulldogs their first loss in twelve starts this season.

ROCHESTER 30, BREESE CENTRAL 27: Madison Kauffman had 13 points, nine in the second half, as the Rockets defeated the Cougars in the third game of the day.

Kelsey Tinder added eight points as Rochester broke an 11-11 halftime tie to get the win.

The Cougars are now 5-5 on the year, while the Rockets advanced to 5-1.

O’FALLON 53, SPRINGFIELD 46: Ashley Schloer scored 15 points, and both Reyna Bullock and Kayla Gordon had nine as the Panthers rallied from a 10 point third quarter deficit to defeat the Senators.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon connected on three three-pointers in the third during their rally, which saw them outscore Springfield 16-3.

Both Maya Fetter and Devyn Heard had 11 points in leading the Senators.

The Panthers went to 6-4 on the season with the win, while Springfield dropped to 10-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 29: Anna Hall led the way with 21 points while Kourtland Tyus added 14 as the Eagles went to 12-0 on the year with a win over the Angels, one of the traditional powers in St. Louis-area girls basketball.

CM got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in recording the win.

Emily Lally was the leading scorer for SJA with seven points.

The Angles loss dropped them to 1-7 on the season.

LUTHERAN NORTH 50, JERSEY 45: In the final game on the card, Clare Breden led the Panthers with 14 points while Abby Manns added 13 in Jersey’s loss to the Crusaders.

Jersey trailed at halftime 27-17 and rallied to within four at three-quarter time 38-34, but North was able to hold off the Panthers in the final quarter, outscoring Jersey 12-11 to get the win.

Kaylynn Hayden was one of three Crusader players in double figures, with 17. Madison Buford added 16 and Jordyn White added 11.

Lutheran North went to 6-1, while the Panthers fell to 6-5.

More like this: